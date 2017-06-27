Tarantino Records Multi-Hit Game in Latest Setback

News Release

St. Cloud, MN -- After a long week away from home that featured just one home game, the Rox (18-10) came back to the Granite City, and could not provide enough magic in a 4-3 setback to the Honkers (14-13). St. Cloud got another solid outing out of starting pitcher Ryan Shreve (Pacific), who had to leave in the 5th inning after he took a line drive off his right shin.

Kyle Boser (St. Cloud State) had a phenomenal streak end tonight where he went 11.2 IP without allowing a hit, and gave up his 1st run of the season. The Rox trailed 4-1 going to the 7th, but like this team has done before refused to go down without a fight.

Brendan Illies (North Carolina) and John Matthews (Kent State) both reached safely to start the 7th, and after a Drew Avans (SE Louisiana) single the bases were loaded. Cameron Eden (Cal) then smacked a single to Leftfield to drive in Illies and Matthews to bring STC within one.

Avans was thrown out at 3rd though, and that would be the last run of the game St. Cloud scored. The Rox got another great night at the plate from Matt Tarantino (Pacific), who notched his 10th multi-hit game since June 12th. He and Illies were the only two Rox hitters to record two hits tonight.

Angelo Altavilla recorded another RBI today without a base hit. His sacrifice fly in the 3rd inning was the other run the Rox scored tonight. He also drew 3 walks, becoming the 3rd player on the team this year to do that in one game.

St. Cloud travels to Eau Claire tomorrow and plays there Tuesday and Wednesday night. It still remains a game and a half back of 1st place now with less than 10 games left in the 1st half of the regular season.The Rox then return home for three games starting Thursday against the Border Cats. It is going to be deuces wild! Dueling Pianos will be performing throughout the game presented by PreferedOne. For tickets you can visit our website, stcloudrox.com, or call our ticket office at the MAC 9 AM through 5 PM weekdays at 320-240-9798.

