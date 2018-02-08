Tansey Assigned to Walleye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday assigned defenseman Kevin Tansey to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

The 24-year-old Tansey is yet to make his Griffins debut but has tallied 15 points (7-8-15) in 45 games with Toledo and ties for the most goals among team defensemen.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pound blueliner, Tansey split the 2016-17 season, his first full professional campaign, between the Chicago Wolves and the ECHL's Missouri Mavericks. He posted three points (1-2-3) and 21 PIM in 19 regular season games with the Wolves and made his Calder Cup Playoff debut by skating in a pair of games. A 2017 ECHL All-Star Classic participant, Tansey appeared in 44 games with the Mavericks and ranked among the league's rookie defensemen leaders with 31 points (T8th), 13 goals (T3rd), 18 assists (T15th) and 48 PIM (T13th).

In 30 career AHL games, including 11 games with the Binghamton Senators at the end of the 2015-16 season after completing a four-year career at Clarkson University (ECAC), Tansey has tallied three points (1-2-3), a plus-two rating and 30 PIM.

Prior to turning pro, the Hammond, Ontario, native appeared in 151 career games - one off the school's all-time mark - with the Clarkson Golden Knights from 2011-16 and tallied 34 points (12-22-34) and 122 PIM. Tansey was named to the 2013-14 ECAC All-Academic Team and was nominated for the 2016 Hockey Humanitarian Award.

The Griffins have points in seven straight games and host the San Antonio Rampage on Friday at 7 p.m.

