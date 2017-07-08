Tampa Yankees to Host All-You-Can Eat

News Release

Tampa, Fla. - FansFans are invited to enjoy an all-you-can-eat breakfast on Sunday, July 16th, when the Tampa Yankees take on the Florida Fire Frogs at 1:00 p.m. at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Brunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and, as an added bonus, fans will get the chance to meet Hall of Famer Wade Boggs.

A price of $30.00 includes a ticket to the game and access to the brunch. Tickets must be purchased in advance of July 16th. To purchase tickets online, fans can click here . The offer will expire on July 15th at 11:59 p.m.

Brunch will include: scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, ham, fresh fruit, yogurt, coffee, juice and fused water station. Bloody Marys and Mimosas will also be available for $4.50 each.

Fans who purchase a ticket to the brunch will have the opportunity to meet Boggs and will be provided with an autographed take-home item. Fans are asked to refrain from bringing additional personal items with the intent of getting autographed.

Boggs has partnered with Van Der Hagen and Beard Guyz in a poll to decide whether he should shave or not shave his beard. To vote, fans can text "Shave" or "Not Shave" to 797979 or visit www.ShaveOrNotShave.com . Fans may also show their support on social media by using the hashtags #ShaveOrNotShave, #TeamShave and #TeamNotShave

To purchase single game tickets, fans can visit the George M. Steinbrenner Field Box Office or go online to www.tybaseball.com . Tickets start at $5 for upper reserved seating, $8 for lower reserved seating, and parking is always free.

The Tampa Yankees are the Single-A Advanced Affiliate of the New York Yankees. For more information, call (813) 673-3055 or visit www.tybaseball.com

