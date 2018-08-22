Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: at St. Lucie

8/22 Tampa at St. Lucie - Game 2 (of three) - First Data Field (St. Lucie, FL) - 6:30 p.m.

Pitching Matchup: LHP Dalton Lehnen (0-3, 5.84) vs. RHP Gabriel Llanes (7-9, 4.43).

Live Audio: TuneIn Radio (St. Lucie Mets Broadcast Network).

LAST NIGHT: RHP Deivi Garcia logged a quality start and both Dom Thompson-Williams (1-for-5, HR, 3RBI, R) and Estevan Florial (3-for-4, HR, 2B, BB, 2RBI, 2R) homered as the Tarpons beat the Mets, 8-3...Tampa rallied for five runs with two outs in the 2nd, including an RBI double by Jason Lopez (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, R), RBI single by Florial and a three-run homer by Thompson-Williams (his 18th HR and 13th w/ Tampa)...The Tarpons added two more in the 5th, including an RBI single by Hoy Jun Park (1-for-4, BB, RBI, R)...Garica (W, 1-0) held St. Lucie to 1ER in 6.0IP (7H, 1BB, 2K, 82P/54S)...Florial hit a solo homer in the 8th (his 6th HR and 3rd w/ Tampa)...Diego Castillo (2-for-2, 2B, 3BB, 2R, SB) reached base five times...RHP Kaleb Ort surrendered 2ER in 1.1IP (2H, 2BB, 1K, 2WP)...RHP Greg Weissert (1.2IP, 0H, 0R, 2K, WP) closed the game.

FLORIAL FLOWING: Over his last nine games, Estevan Florial has seven multi-hit games. In that span, the 20-year-old is batting .421 (16-for-38) with 10R, 2HR, 5RBI and 6BB, raising his season batting average by 29 points (.231 to .260).

GO, DIEGO, GO!: On Tuesday, Diego Castillo reached base safely in all five of his plate appearances. The 20-year-old is batting .375 (15-for-40) with 8R and 10RBI over his last 10 games.

RUTA'S RAKING: Over his last 31 games, Ben Ruta is batting .350 (41-for-117) with 22RBI and 14 runs scored. Ruta also leads all Yankees minor-leaguers with 36 stolen bases.

VS. ST. LUCIE: Tonight will be the 10th of 11 games scheduled between the Tampa Tarpons and St. Lucie Mets. The Tarpons currently lead the season-series, 5-4. Tampa is 2-3 in those games played at First Data Field. Isiah Gilliam is hitting .308 (8-for-26) with 2R, 2 doubles, 1HR, 5RBI and 1BB in six games against St. Lucie.

1,000 K CLUB: The Tarpons' pitching staff became the first to reach 1,000 strikeouts in the Florida State League this season. Tampa leads the league in strikeouts, totaling 1,172K entering today. That is 72K more than the team ranked second (Clearwater - 1,100). Tampa is averaging 9.23K-per-game and is on pace for 1,292K, which would beat its own FSL single-season strikeout record set last season with 1,215K.

STRIKEOUTS FOR A CAUSE: The Tarpons have partnered with the American Cancer Society. Throughout the month of August, each time a strikeout is recorded by a Tampa pitcher, money will be raised for cancer research. The Tarpons are asking fans to donate $1.00 for every time a Tampa pitcher strikes out an opposing batter in the 31 games scheduled for August. To donate, fans must visit www.PledgeIt.org/TampaTarpons.

BABY BOMBERS: The Tarpons currently lead the league with 99 home runs. No other team has more than 89.

FOR STARTERS: LHP Dalton Lehnen (0-3, 5.84) will make his seventh start with Tampa...Last time out, took at no-decision at Palm Beach on 8/16 (5.2IP, 7H, 2ER, 1BB, 2K, HR, 77P/51S)...Began the season with Single-A Charleston, going 6-3 with a 2.67 ERA (70.2IP, 59H, 23R/21ER, 3HR, 3HB, 24BB, 73K) in 13 games (11 starts).

2017: In his professional debut, combined with the GCL Yankees West and Rookie-level Pulaski to go 2-0 with a 4.05 ERA (33.1IP, 40H, 20R/15ER, 9BB, 43K, 3HR) in 11 games (10 starts).

Personal: 22-years-old, 6-3, 222 - Burnsville, Minnesota...Selected by the Yankees in the sixth round in 2017 out of Augustana University...In his only season at Augustana University (S. Dak.), went 3-3 with a 2.60 ERA (52.0IP, 15ER) and 61K in 11 games (10 starts)...prior to transferring to Augustana, attended the University of Cincinnati for two years.

