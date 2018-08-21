Tampa Tarpons Game Notes: at St. Lucie

August 21, 2018 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release





8/21 Tampa at St. Lucie - Game 1 (of three) - First Data Field (St. Lucie, FL) - 6:30 p.m.

Pitching Matchup: RHP Deivi Garcia (0-0, 1.62) vs. LHP Anthony Kay (3-5, 3.35).

Live Audio: TuneIn Radio (St. Lucie Mets Broadcast Network).

LAST TIME: Right-handers Nick Nelson and Hobie Harris combined for a two-hitter as the Tarpons defeated the Daytona Tortugas, 3-1, in a rubber game on Sunday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field...Diego Castillo (1-for-4, HR, 2RBI, R) clubbed a two-run homer in the 3rd (his 2nd HR and first since June 3rd)...Nelson (W, 7-5) logged a quality start (6.1IP, 2H, 1ER, 3BB, 7K, 100P/60S)...Isiah Gilliam (2-for-4, 3B, R) tripled and scored on a wild pitch in the 6th...Estevan Florial (2-for-4, R, CS) and Hoy Jun Park (2-for-3) also had multi-hit games...Harris (SV, 2) logged his second save in as many outings (2.2IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 2K).

STREAK SNAPPED: Dom Thompson-Williams (0-for-4) snapped a 15-game hitting streak on Sunday. Over that span, the 23-year-old batted .364 (20-for-55) with 14 runs scored. In August (18 games), Thompson-Williams is batting .318 (21-for-66) with 4HR, 14RBI and 11BB.

RUTA'S RAKING: Over his last 30 games, Ben Ruta (1-for-3, 2B) is batting .366 (41-for-112) with 22RBI and 14 runs scored. Ruta also leads all Yankees minor-leaguers with 36 stolen bases.

FLORIAL FLOWING: Over his last eight games, Estevan Florial has six multi-hit games. In that span, the 20-year-old is batting .382 (13-for-34) with eight runs scored, raising his season batting average by 21 points (.231 to .252).

VS. ST. LUCIE: Tonight will be the ninth of 11 games scheduled between the Tampa Tarpons and St. Lucie Mets. The season-series is currently tied, 4-4. Tampa is 1-3 in those games played at First Data Field. Isiah Gilliam is hitting .308 (8-for-26) with 2R, 2 doubles, 1HR, 5RBI and 1BB in six games against St. Lucie.

1,000 K CLUB: The Tarpons' pitching staff became the first to reach 1,000 strikeouts in the Florida State League this season. Tampa leads the league in strikeouts, totaling 1,167K entering today. That is 78K more than the team ranked second (Clearwater - 1,089). Tampa is averaging 9.26K-per-game and is on pace for 1,297K, which would beat its own FSL single-season strikeout record set last season with 1,215K.

STRIKEOUTS FOR A CAUSE: The Tarpons have partnered with the American Cancer Society. Throughout the month of August, each time a strikeout is recorded by a Tampa pitcher, money will be raised for cancer research. The Tarpons are asking fans to donate $1.00 for every time a Tampa pitcher strikes out an opposing batter in the 31 games scheduled for August. To donate, fans must visit www.PledgeIt.org/TampaTarpons.

BABY BOMBERS: The Tarpons currently lead the league with 97 home runs. No other team has more than 89.

FOR STARTERS: RHP Deivi Garcia (0-0, 1.62) will make his fourth start with Tampa...Last time out, took a no-decision at Palm Beach on 8/14 (5.0IP, 5H, 3R/2ER, 1BB, 6K, 78P/48S)...Made his season debut by starting for Tampa on 6/5 vs. St. Lucie (4.2IP, 2H, 2R/1ER, 3BB, 7K, 1HB, 83P/50S)...Has spent most of his season with Single-A Charleston, going 2-4 with a 3.76 ERA (40.2IP, 31H, 19R/17ER, 10BB, 63K, 5HR, 6HB) in eight starts...Tallied a career-high 12K in 6.0 shutout IP (2H, 0BB, 1HB, 96P/62S) in a win vs. Augusta on 7/25...Rejoined Tampa on 8/6 and logged 7.0 perfect innings (12K, 82P/56S) in Game 2 of a doubleheader vs. Clearwater...Named Florida State League "Pitcher of the Week" for August 6th-12th.

2017: Combined with the DSL Yankees, the GCL Yankees West and Rookie-level Pulaski to go 6-2 with a 3.30 ERA (60.0IP, 42H, 23R/22ER, 19BB, 85K, 7HR) in 13 games (10 starts)...held opponents to a .202 (42-for-208) BA...started the season with the DSL Yankees, going 1-1 with a 1.17 ERA (15.1IP, 10H, 3R/2ER, 2BB, 18K, 1HR) in three starts...was transferred to the GCL Yankees West on 6/26 and went 3-0 with a 3.24 ERA (16.2IP, 9H, 6ER, 4BB, 24K, 3HR) in four games (two starts)...was promoted to Pulaski on 7/24 and went 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA (28.0IP, 23H, 14ER, 13BB, 43K, 3HR) in six games (five starts).

Personal: 19-years-old, 5-9, 163 - Bonao, Dominican Republic...Signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on 7/2/15...Ranked as the No. 14 Yankees prospect by Baseball America and the No. 12 Yankees prospect by MLB Pipeline.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.