Tampa Opens Second Half with Win

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Yankees (1-0, 40-31) used a pair of three-run rallies to open the second-half of the season with a 6-1 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays (0-1, 34-36) in the opener of a four-game series on Thursday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Due to continuous rainfall, the game was declared "official" after five innings of play.

MLB Pipeline declared the pitching matchup of RHP Zack Littell (No. 20 Yankees) and RHP Jordan Romano (No. 22 Blue Jays) the "Duel of the Day." The Tampa batters got to Romano early.

Four-straight one-out knocks led to an early 3-0 lead for the T-Yanks in the bottom of the first. Jeff Hendrix looped a single into shallow left and advanced to third when Tito Polo doubled off the left field wall. Fresh off a four-hit night, Nick Solak lined a two-run single into right-center. After a base hit by Kyle Holder, Solak scored when Gosuke Katoh reached on a fielder's choice.

Romano bounced back with a scoreless second before the Yankees rallied again in the third. Polo reached second when shortstop Lourdes Gurriel bobbled a groundball and made a wide throw to first base. Solak follow with an infield single and stole second. Both runners scored when Holder lined a single into center.

After a meeting on the mound, Romano stayed in the game and Katoh blasted a double over the head of centerfielder Lane Thomas . One out later, Tim Lynch lined a run-scoring single into right, plating Holder for a 6-0 lead.

Littell snapped a streak of eight-straight batters retired when Thomas drew walk in the fifth. D. J. Davis followed with an RBI triple to the wall in right-center, putting the Blue Jays on the board.

Dunedin reliever Taylor Saucedo tossed a perfect fifth inning before rain started pouring down and home plate umpire Jeff Gosney called for the tarp. After an hour delay, the game was called official.

Romano (L, 3-2) allowed a season-high six runs (five earned) on nine hits in three innings. The right-hander struck out four without issuing a walk and throwing 39 of 54 pitches for strikes.

Littell (W, 9-1) recorded his second complete-game of the season after holding Dunedin to one earned run on three hits in five innings. The righty walked one, struck out four and threw 41 of 59 pitches for strikes while padding his Florida State League leading win total.

Solak (2-for-3, 2RBI, 2R, SB) and Holder (2-for-3, 2RBI, R) paced the offense with multi-hit, multi-RBI games. Katoh (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) and Lynch (1-for-3, RBI) also knocked in runs for Tampa.

The series continues on Friday at 7:00 p.m. when LHP Ian Clarkin (3-3, 2.47 ERA) faces off with RHP Josh DeGraaf (1-0, 3.48 ERA).


