Tampa Holds on After Swanson Deals Five

News Release

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Angel Aguilar provided late insurance with a two-run single in the eighth that provide to be the difference in Tampa's 3-2 victory in Fort Myers on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium. The Yankees have now won nine of their last 10 games and lead the Florida State League with 56 wins.

Tampa (17-11, 56-42) got five scoreless innings out of starter Erik Swanson (W, 3-2). The right-hander held Fort Myers (18-10, 51-44) to four hits and a walk while striking out three and throwing 63 of 89 pitches for strikes.

The T-Yanks struck early against Miracle starter David Fischer . Jeff Hendrix led off the game by reaching on a hit-by-pitch and stole second in front of a walk by Kyle Holder . A base hit into left by Nick Solak scored Hendrix to give Tampa a 1-0 lead.

Fischer (L, 4-7) left after throwing only 26 of 52 pitches for strikes in two innings of work. The righty allowed one run on one hit and a hit-batter, walking four while striking out four in his shortest start of the season.

Fort Myers got a pair of singles from Jermaine Palacios and Mitchell Kranson to open the bottom of the fourth against Swanson. Two outs later, a walk loaded the bases before Swanson got Brian Navarreto on a pop out to end the threat.

Austin Aune doubled to begin the seventh and advance to third on a single by Wes Wilson . A pitch in the dirt by RHP Williams Ramirez allowed Wilson to take second with no outs. Ramirez managed to strike out the next three hitters, ending the opportunity for the Yankees.

The T-Yanks got a second chance at insurance in the eight against RHP Alex Muren . Tim Lynch legged out an infield single and advanced to third on a one-out double by Gosuke Katoh . Both scored when Aguilar served a single into right, giving Tampa a 3-0 cushion.

RHP Jose Mesa (H, 5) held the Miracle scoreless in the sixth and seventh before leaving the game after a one-out double by Palacios in the eighth. LHP Caleb Frare entered and Kranson lined an RBI single into center before getting Brent Rooker to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Fort Myers loaded the bases with two outs and scored a run on a walk by Brandon Lopez . Frare (SV, 1) struck out a pair and got Palacios to fly out, closing the game.

Katoh (2-for-3, 2B, BB, R) and Aune (2-for-4, 2 2B) had multi-hit games. Solak (1-for-5, RBI) collected his 35th RBI.

The series continues on Saturday when RHP Brian Keller (0-2, 4.76 ERA) squares off against RHP Brady Anderson (4-5, 4.30 ERA) at 4:05 p.m. Live audio will be available on the Tampa Yankees Radio Network beginning at 3:55 p.m.

