Tampa Beats Fort Myers, 2-1, For 3rd-Straight Win

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Yankees (3-3) got back to a .500 record by defeating the Fort Myers Miracle (1-5), 2-1, on Tuesday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The T-Yanks tallied 10 hits for the second straight night and picked up their third win in a row.

Josh Rogers (W, 1-0) made a quality start in his first appearance of the season. The southpaw held Fort Myers to one unearned run on six hits over six innings, recording five strikeouts while walking only one batter. Rogers threw 57 of 79 pitches for strikes.

The Miracle got its lone run off Rogers in the first. Casey Scoggins reached on an error and later scored on a two-out RBI single by Alex Perez.

Tampa took the lead against LHP Lachlan Wells in the third. Jorge Mateo hustled for a leadoff double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kyle Holder . Trey Amburgey followed with an RBI single and promptly stole second.

A single by Matt Snyder placed runners on the corners. Mandy Alvarez hit a grounder to third and Fort Myers third baseman Chris Paul wildly threw the ball into right field. Amburgey scored as Alvarez reached on an RBI fielder's choice.

Wells (L, 0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits in five innings, walking one while striking out six. The lefty threw 62 of 90 pitches for strikes.

RHP Jose Mesa relieved Rogers in the seventh and retired six of the seven batters he faced over two scoreless innings, striking out three while working around a double by Paul in the eighth.

Fort Myers placed the tying run on base in the ninth, against RHP Colten Brewer, when Brian Navaretto reached on a strikeout-wild pitch. Brewer (SV, 1) stranded the runner and earned his first save of the season.

Amburgey (3-for-4, RBI, R, SB) led Tampa with three hits. Mateo (2-for-4, BB, R, SB) and Snyder (2-for-4, 2B) also had multi-hit games.

The series concludes on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. RHP Taylor Widener (0-1, 7.71 ERA) is slated to start for Tampa against RHP Dereck Rodriguez (0-1, 8.31 ERA) for Fort Myers. On Wine Wednesday, fans can enjoy half-price win from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call (813)-673-3055 or visit tybaseball.com .

