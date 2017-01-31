Tampa Bay Rowdies Unveil Full 2017 USL Schedule
January 31, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced the full 2017 league schedule Tuesday afternoon, confirming dates for all 480 regular season games to be played from the last weekend in March through mid-October.
National broadcasts and kickoff times will be confirmed at a later date, but all of Tampa Bay's 16 home matches are slated for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.
Fourteen of Tampa Bay's 16 home matches will be played on Saturday nights, equaling the number of Saturday night home matches from the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
With 480 total matches on the docket, the 2017 regular season will be the largest in USL history. It will run from the weekend of March 24-26 through the weekend of October 13-15. The postseason will run from the weekend of October 20-22 to the USL Cup Final on the weekend of November 10-12.
The Rowdies will play a 32-game regular season, facing each of their 14 Eastern Conference opponents once at home and once away for 28 games. The remaining four games will be additional home matches against the Charleston Battery and Ottawa Fury FC, plus an extra visit to Orlando City B and a trip to Texas to play San Antonio FC.
Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date, but fans can show their support by purchasing season tickets for the 2017 Rowdies season. To secure the best seats at Al Lang Stadium, call (727) 222-2000 or click here.
Tampa Bay's full schedule is below:
March (1 home, 0 away)
Saturday, March 25 - vs Orlando City B (USL Kickoff)
April (4 home, 2 away)
Saturday, April 1 - vs Toronto FC II
Saturday, April 8 - vs Ottawa Fury FC
Saturday, April 15 - @ Louisville City FC
Wednesday, April 19 - @ FC Cincinnati
Saturday, April 22 - vs Charleston Battery
Saturday, April 29 - vs Richmond Kickers
May (2 home, 3 away)
Saturday, May 6 - @ Ottawa Fury FC
Saturday, May 13 - vs Louisville City FC
Friday, May 19 - @ Toronto FC II
Wednesday, May 24 - @ Rochester Rhinos
Saturday, May 27 - vs Saint Louis FC
June (1 home, 3 away)
Saturday, June 3 - @ Charlotte Independence
Saturday, June 10 - vs Rochester Rhinos
Saturday, June 17 - @ Richmond Kickers
Thursday, June 22 - @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds
July (3 home, 2 away)
Saturday, July 1 - @ Charleston Battery
Thursday, July 6 - vs FC Cincinnati
Thursday, July 13 - @ Orlando City B
Saturday, July 22 - vs Charleston Battery
Saturday, July 29 - vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds
August (2 home, 1 away)
Saturday, August 5 - vs Harrisburg City Islanders
Sunday, August 13 - @ Saint Louis FC
Saturday, August 19 - vs Ottawa Fury FC
September (2 home, 3 away)
Saturday, September 2 - @ New York Red Bulls II
Wednesday, September 6 - @ Harrisburg City Islanders
Saturday, September 9 - @ Bethlehem Steel
Saturday, September 23 - vs Charlotte Independence
Saturday, September 30 - vs Bethlehem Steel
October (1 home, 2 away)
Wednesday, October 4 - vs New York Red Bulls II
Saturday, October 7 - @ San Antonio FC
Thursday, October 12 - @ Orlando City B
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
United Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2017
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Unveil Full 2017 USL Schedule - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Energy FC Announce 2017 Schedule; Training Camp Opens Tomorrow - OKC Energy FC
- T2 Announce Schedule for 2017 USL Season - Portland Timbers 2
- Sacramento Republic FC Announce 2017 USL Schedule - Sacramento Republic FC
- USL Reveals Largest Regular Season in Its History - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- 2017 USL Schedule Released - Pittsburgh Riverhounds
- Saturdays Are for Soccer; Fury FC Unve - Ottawa Fury FC
- Kickers Announce 2017 Schedule - Richmond Kickers
- Toronto FC II 2017 USL Regular Season Schedule Announced - Toronto FC II
- New York Red Bulls II Announces 2017 USL Schedule - New York Red Bulls II
- LA Galaxy II Announce 2017 USL Regular Season Schedule - Los Angeles Galaxy II
- Rhinos 2017 USL Schedule Announcement - Rochester Rhinos
- USL Reveals Largest Regular Season Schedule in Its History - USL
- Swope Park Rangers Announces 2017 Schedule - Swope Park Rangers KC
- USL Reveals Largest Regular Season Schedule in Its History - USL
- San Antonio FC Announce 2017 USL Schedule - San Antonio FC
- NEWS: Louisville City FC's 2017 Schedule Released with 16 Home Games - Louisville City FC
- RGV FC Toros Release 2017 USL Schedule - Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.