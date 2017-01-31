Tampa Bay Rowdies Unveil Full 2017 USL Schedule

January 31, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release





ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced the full 2017 league schedule Tuesday afternoon, confirming dates for all 480 regular season games to be played from the last weekend in March through mid-October.

National broadcasts and kickoff times will be confirmed at a later date, but all of Tampa Bay's 16 home matches are slated for 7:30 p.m. kickoffs.

Fourteen of Tampa Bay's 16 home matches will be played on Saturday nights, equaling the number of Saturday night home matches from the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

With 480 total matches on the docket, the 2017 regular season will be the largest in USL history. It will run from the weekend of March 24-26 through the weekend of October 13-15. The postseason will run from the weekend of October 20-22 to the USL Cup Final on the weekend of November 10-12.

The Rowdies will play a 32-game regular season, facing each of their 14 Eastern Conference opponents once at home and once away for 28 games. The remaining four games will be additional home matches against the Charleston Battery and Ottawa Fury FC, plus an extra visit to Orlando City B and a trip to Texas to play San Antonio FC.

Single game tickets will go on sale at a later date, but fans can show their support by purchasing season tickets for the 2017 Rowdies season. To secure the best seats at Al Lang Stadium, call (727) 222-2000 or click here.

Tampa Bay's full schedule is below:

March (1 home, 0 away)

Saturday, March 25 - vs Orlando City B (USL Kickoff)

April (4 home, 2 away)

Saturday, April 1 - vs Toronto FC II

Saturday, April 8 - vs Ottawa Fury FC

Saturday, April 15 - @ Louisville City FC

Wednesday, April 19 - @ FC Cincinnati

Saturday, April 22 - vs Charleston Battery

Saturday, April 29 - vs Richmond Kickers

May (2 home, 3 away)

Saturday, May 6 - @ Ottawa Fury FC

Saturday, May 13 - vs Louisville City FC

Friday, May 19 - @ Toronto FC II

Wednesday, May 24 - @ Rochester Rhinos

Saturday, May 27 - vs Saint Louis FC

June (1 home, 3 away)

Saturday, June 3 - @ Charlotte Independence

Saturday, June 10 - vs Rochester Rhinos

Saturday, June 17 - @ Richmond Kickers

Thursday, June 22 - @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds

July (3 home, 2 away)

Saturday, July 1 - @ Charleston Battery

Thursday, July 6 - vs FC Cincinnati

Thursday, July 13 - @ Orlando City B

Saturday, July 22 - vs Charleston Battery

Saturday, July 29 - vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds

August (2 home, 1 away)

Saturday, August 5 - vs Harrisburg City Islanders

Sunday, August 13 - @ Saint Louis FC

Saturday, August 19 - vs Ottawa Fury FC

September (2 home, 3 away)

Saturday, September 2 - @ New York Red Bulls II

Wednesday, September 6 - @ Harrisburg City Islanders

Saturday, September 9 - @ Bethlehem Steel

Saturday, September 23 - vs Charlotte Independence

Saturday, September 30 - vs Bethlehem Steel

October (1 home, 2 away)

Wednesday, October 4 - vs New York Red Bulls II

Saturday, October 7 - @ San Antonio FC

Thursday, October 12 - @ Orlando City B

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





United Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.