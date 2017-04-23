Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Boris Katchouk to Entry-Level Contract

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Boris Katchouk to a three-year, entry level contract, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Additionally, the Syracuse Crunch have signed Katchouk to an amateur try-out contract. In a separate transaction, the Lightning also reassigned Mitchell Stephens to the Crunch from the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

Katchouk, 18, played in 66 games with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the OHL this season, recording 35 goals and 64 points to go along with 46 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1,192-pound forward ranked second on the Greyhounds for goals, third for points and fifth for assists. Katchouk paced the entire OHL for shorthanded goals with seven. The Waterloo, Ontario native also led all Greyhound skaters during the 2017 OHL Playoffs for both goals (eight) and points (13) in 11 games.

Katchouk has appeared in 141 career OHL games, all with Sault Ste. Marie over three seasons, posting 59 goals and 117 points to go along with 124 penalty minutes. He led the Greyhounds and ranked sixth in the OHL for rookie scoring during the 2015-16 season, registering 51 points.

The Lightning drafted Katchouk in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

Stephens, 20, skated in 22 games for the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL this season, posting 28 points (11g, 17a) before being traded to the London Knights where he earned 25 points (11g, 14a) in 29 contests. He also skated in 14 playoff games with the Knights this season, ranking fourth on the team with 10 points (7g, 3a).

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward played in five games with the Crunch tallying one goal during the 2015-16 season. The Peterborough, Ontario native has appeared in 209 career OHL games with the Knights and Spirit recording 73 goals and 87 assists.

Stephen was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 33 overall, in the 2015 NHL draft and signed to a three-year, entry level contract with the team on April 4, 2016.

