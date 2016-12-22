Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Michael Bournival from Syracuse Crunch
December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Michael Bournival from the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.
Bournival, 24, has played in three games with the Lightning this season, registering three shots on goal. The Shawinigan, Quebec native made his Bolts debut on December 1 against the St. Louis Blues, logging 6:37 of time on ice. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound forward has skated in 92 career NHL games, tallying 10 goals and 19 points to go along with 22 penalty minutes. Bournival has appeared in 14 games with the Crunch this season, recording five goals and 13 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes.
Bournival was signed as a free agent by the Lightning on July 1, 2016.
