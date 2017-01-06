Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Luke Witkowski from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Luke Witkowksi from the Syracuse Crunch today, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Witkowski, 6-foot-2, 217 pounds, has played in 19 games with the Crunch this season while serving as captain, recording five assists. He ranks second on Syracuse with 59 penalty minutes. Witkowski has played in 218 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, registering seven goals and 39 points with a plus-12 rating and 524 penalty minutes.

A native of Holland, Michigan, Witkowski has played in 28 career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay, and logged 21 penalty minutes. He recorded his first NHL point with an assist on December 8 against the Vancouver Canucks. Witkowski has played in two career Stanley Cup Playoff games, both last season, notching a plus-1 rating.

Witkowski, 26, was drafted by the Lightning in the sixth round, 160th overall, of the 2008 NHL Draft.

