Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Louis Domingue, Syracuse Crunch Recall

December 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled Nick Riopel from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.
Domingue, 25, has appeared in 13 games with the Crunch this season, posting a record of 9-4-0 to go along with a 2.39 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. He's also played in seven NHL games with the Coyotes this season, posting a 4.33 goals-against average and .856 save percentage. He was acquired by the Lightning from Arizona on November 14, 2017 in exchange for goaltender Michael Leighton and forward Tye McGinn.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound goaltender has played in 84 career NHL games, all with Arizona over the past four seasons, compiling a record of 27-41-7 to go along with a 3.00 goals-against average and .906 save percentage with two shutouts. During the 2015-16 season, he set career highs for games played (39), wins (15) and save percentage (.912).
Domingue was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round, 138th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.
Riopel, 28, appeared in 19 games with Adirondack this season earning a 3.28 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. In 32 games with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL last season, he posted a 18-12-1 record along with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.
The 6-foot, 185-pound netminder has appeared in 148 career ECHL contests with Adirondack, Kalamazoo, Norfolk, Rapid City and Greenville, compiling a 78-59-6 record. Riopel also earned a 7-13-0 record in a 21 career AHL games all with the Adirondack Phantoms. Prior to his professional career, the Beloiel, Quebec native spent five seasons with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL from 2005 to 2010, recording a 94-47-14 record in 168 appearances. Riopel was selected in the fifth round, 142nd overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.
Single game tickets and packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2017
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Springfield Thunderbirds 5, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- GAME RECAP: Five Players Score as Checkers Defeat Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Fall to Griffins in Front of 15,117 - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 OT Loss to Belleville - Providence Bruins
- Comets Fall to Crunch in Thrilling Eleven Round Shootout - Utica Comets
- Wolves vs IceHogs Photos - Chicago Wolves
- Manitoba Moose Recap: San Jose 3 at Manitoba 2 - Manitoba Moose
- San Diego Gulls Roster Update - San Diego Gulls
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Louis Domingue, Syracuse Crunch Recall - Syracuse Crunch
- D Mark Alt Returned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- St. Louis Blues Reassign Defenseman Jordan Schmaltz to San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Recall Jack Roslovic from the Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Recall Forward Michael Chaput - Utica Comets
- Penguins Recall Wydo and Gardiner from Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Phantoms Unveil Specialty Color Rush Jerseys - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sound Tigers Battle Devils in 2017 Finale - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolf Pack Game Media Notes Available On-Line - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Late Surge Stymied in 5-3 Loss to Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Stunned in Overtime by Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Dominic Toninato's Overtime Winner Gives Rampage 1-0 V - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Wild Beats Rockford IceHogs 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Game Recap | Ullmark, Amerks Blank Marlies to Claim Division Lead - Rochester Americans
- Game Recap | Ullmark, Amerks Blank Marlies to Claim Division Lead - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Push Point Streak to Nine Games - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Score Five Straight, Take 5-2 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Brennan's Historic Goal Lifts Phantoms 3-1 over Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RECAP: Daniel Sprong's Hat Trick Lifts Penguins over Wolf Pack, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Checkers Stumble in 3-1 Loss to Phantoms - Charlotte Checkers
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5, Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Fall to Griffins, 5-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Sweep Season-Series with Comets After 3-1 Win - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Tripped up by Bruins - Utica Comets
- Manitoba Moose Advisory: Moose Hold Community Practice January 2 - Manitoba Moose
- IceHogs Seek 4th Straight Win in Friday Tilt with Wild - Rockford IceHogs