Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Louis Domingue, Syracuse Crunch Recall

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled Nick Riopel from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

Domingue, 25, has appeared in 13 games with the Crunch this season, posting a record of 9-4-0 to go along with a 2.39 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. He's also played in seven NHL games with the Coyotes this season, posting a 4.33 goals-against average and .856 save percentage. He was acquired by the Lightning from Arizona on November 14, 2017 in exchange for goaltender Michael Leighton and forward Tye McGinn.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound goaltender has played in 84 career NHL games, all with Arizona over the past four seasons, compiling a record of 27-41-7 to go along with a 3.00 goals-against average and .906 save percentage with two shutouts. During the 2015-16 season, he set career highs for games played (39), wins (15) and save percentage (.912).

Domingue was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round, 138th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

Riopel, 28, appeared in 19 games with Adirondack this season earning a 3.28 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. In 32 games with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL last season, he posted a 18-12-1 record along with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

The 6-foot, 185-pound netminder has appeared in 148 career ECHL contests with Adirondack, Kalamazoo, Norfolk, Rapid City and Greenville, compiling a 78-59-6 record. Riopel also earned a 7-13-0 record in a 21 career AHL games all with the Adirondack Phantoms. Prior to his professional career, the Beloiel, Quebec native spent five seasons with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL from 2005 to 2010, recording a 94-47-14 record in 168 appearances. Riopel was selected in the fifth round, 142nd overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

