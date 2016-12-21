Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Kristers Gudlevskis, Syracuse Crunch Recall Nick Riopel

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis from the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled Nick Riopel from the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.

Gudlevskis, 6-foot-3, 223 pounds, has appeared in 14 games with the Crunch this season, recording a 5-4-2 record along with a 2.89 goals-against average. He has played in 138 career AHL Games with a 64-43-14 record, a 2.81 goals-against average, a .901 save percentage and eight shutouts. Gudlevskis has participated in three career Calder Cup Playoff games. He was also selected as a 2016 AHL All-Star.

A native of Aizkraukle, Latvia, Gudlevskis has played in two career regular season NHL games, all with the Lightning, with a 1-0-1 record. He has a career goals-against average of 1.50 and a save percentage of .957.

Gudlevskis, 24, was selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round, 124th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

Riopel, 27, has appeared with 13 games with the K-Wings this season, accumulating one shutout along with a 4-8-1 record and a .880 save percentage. The netminder appeared in 32 games with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL during the 2015-16 season, posting a 13-15-1 record along with a 2.56 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. He also had a 4.03 goals-against average and .843 save percentage in two games with the Rapid City Rush last season.

The 6-foot, 185-pound goaltender has appeared in 110 career ECHL contests with Kalamazoo, Norfolk, Rapid City and the Greenville Road Warriors, compiling a 55-46-6 record. Riopel also earned a 7-13-0 record in 21 career AHL games all with the Adirondack Phantoms.

Riopel was selected in the fifth round, 142nd overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

