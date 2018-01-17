Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue

Syracuse Crunch

January 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Domingue, 25, was reassigned to Syracuse on January 13 and posted back-to-back shutouts. He stopped 27 shots on Saturday against Rochester, then turned aside 17 yesterday versus Binghamton. Domingue has posted an 11-4-0 record with the Crunch this season, posting a 2.07 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

A native of St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, Domingue has appeared in eight NHL games this season with the Lightning and Arizona Coyotes, posting a 1-6-0 record. He made his Lightning debut on January 7 against the Detroit Red Wings, recording 34 saves in the Bolts' 5-2 victory.

Domingue was acquired by the Lightning from Arizona on November 14, 2017 in exchange for goaltender Michael Leighton and forward Tye McGinn. He was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round, 138th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

