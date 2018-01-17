Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue

January 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.
Domingue, 25, was reassigned to Syracuse on January 13 and posted back-to-back shutouts. He stopped 27 shots on Saturday against Rochester, then turned aside 17 yesterday versus Binghamton. Domingue has posted an 11-4-0 record with the Crunch this season, posting a 2.07 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.
A native of St. Hyacinthe, Quebec, Domingue has appeared in eight NHL games this season with the Lightning and Arizona Coyotes, posting a 1-6-0 record. He made his Lightning debut on January 7 against the Detroit Red Wings, recording 34 saves in the Bolts' 5-2 victory.
Domingue was acquired by the Lightning from Arizona on November 14, 2017 in exchange for goaltender Michael Leighton and forward Tye McGinn. He was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round, 138th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2018
- Charlotte Shuts out Sound Tigers to Snap Skid - Charlotte Checkers
- Garrison Goes to Vegas - Chicago Wolves
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Dominic Toninato from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Dominic Toninato from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Great Skate Winterfest Is Back at Rosa Parks Circle this Weekend - Grand Rapids Griffins
- CRUNCH CAP FOUR-WIN WEEK 15 WITH TWO SHUTOUTS - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Weekly Schedule of Events - Rochester Americans
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch to Sign Autographs at Express Mart January 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Week in Review - Providence Bruins
- AMERKS HOSTING ANNUAL HOMETOWN HEROES NIGHT FRIDAY - Rochester Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue - Syracuse Crunch
- LA Kings Recall Forward Michael Amadio and Defenseman Paul LaDue - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- F Chris McCarthy Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sound Tigers Battle Checkers in Mid-Week Doubleheader - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- AHL's First Fathers' Trip Ends with Penguins Winning - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Recall Kubiak from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- POSTGAME - San Diego 3 at Tucson 5 - San Diego Gulls
- Rangers Recall Peter Holland From Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Condors Get a Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Earn Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Blank Devils, 3-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- GAME RECAP - Springfield Thunderbirds 5, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Win Mid-Day Defensive Duel in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Nastasiuk and Esposito Return to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins