TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING RECALL GOALTENDER LOUIS DOMINGUE FROM SYRACUSE CRUNCH

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Domingue, 25, has appeared in nine NHL games this season with the Lightning and Arizona Coyotes, posting a 2-6-0 record. In two starts with the Lightning, Domingue has won both games. He made his Lightning debut on January 7 against the Detroit Red Wings, recording 34 saves in the Bolts' 5-2 victory. Domingue was acquired by the Lightning from Arizona on November 14, 2017 in exchange for goaltender Michael Leighton and forward Tye McGinn.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound goaltender has appeared in 16 games with the Crunch this season, posting a record of 11-5-0 to go along with a 2.20 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. Domingue has played in 87 career AHL games over five seasons with the Crunch, Springfield Falcons and Portland Pirates, registering a record of 38-35-3 to go along with a 2.91 goals-against average and .905 save percentage.

Domingue was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round, 138th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

