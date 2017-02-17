Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Gabriel Dumont from Syracuse Crunch
February 17, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Gabriel Dumont from the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.
Dumont, 26, has skated in 14 games with the Lightning this season, recording a goal and two points to go along with 11 penalty minutes. He scored his first goal as a Bolt on February 7 against the Los Angeles Kings. Dumont has skated in 32 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and the Montreal Canadiens, notching two goals and six points.
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward has appeared in 19 games with the Crunch this season, recording five goals and 10 points with a plus-4 rating. Dumont has skated in 408 career AHL games over seven seasons, posting 97 goals and 213 points to go along with 516 penalty minutes.
A native of Ville Degelis, Quebec, Dumont was signed as a free agent on July 1, 2016.
