Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Joel Vermin from Syracuse Crunch

February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Joel Vermin from the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Vermin, 24, has played in 27 games with the Crunch this season, collecting nine goals and 17 points to go along with eight penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11,192-pound forward ranks second on Syracuse with four power-play goals. Vermin has appeared in 145 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past four seasons, collecting 31 goals and 72 points to go along with 30 penalty minutes.

The Bern, Switzerland native has also skated in nine games with the Lightning this season, recording two assists and a plus-2 rating. Vermin has played in 15 career NHL games, all with the Bolts over the past two seasons, notching three assists and two penalty minutes.

Vermin was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round, 186th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

