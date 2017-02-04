Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Joel Vermin from Syracuse Crunch
February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Joel Vermin from the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.
Vermin, 24, has played in 27 games with the Crunch this season, collecting nine goals and 17 points to go along with eight penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11,192-pound forward ranks second on Syracuse with four power-play goals. Vermin has appeared in 145 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past four seasons, collecting 31 goals and 72 points to go along with 30 penalty minutes.
The Bern, Switzerland native has also skated in nine games with the Lightning this season, recording two assists and a plus-2 rating. Vermin has played in 15 career NHL games, all with the Bolts over the past two seasons, notching three assists and two penalty minutes.
Vermin was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round, 186th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.
Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter ( @SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram ( @syracusecrunch ) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2017
- Sabres Recall Bailey, Assign O'Reilly to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign and Gulls Complete Home-And-Home - Ontario Reign
- Syracuse Crunch to Host How to Get a Job in Sports Night February 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Joel Vermin from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Gaudreau Hat Trick Powers Admirals Past Hogs in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Beat the Heat, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Sellout Pink in the Rink Crowd Watches Thrilling Contest; Reign Fall in OT to Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Klimchuk Ties Team-Lead with 13th Goal in Loss - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Previal on Pink Ice in 3-2 Victory over Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- Griffins Prey on Wolves, 5-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gaudreau Nets Hat Trick in Admirals Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Checkers Suffer Heartbreaking Loss in Tucson - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Sound Tigers - Rochester Americans
- Rampage Take a Tight One from Stars, 3-2 - Texas Stars
- Wolves Can't Cage Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- Binghamton Defeated by Hershey 5-3 - Binghamton Senators
- Devils Edged by Phantoms - Albany Devils
- Fontaine, Halverson Help Push Pack Past Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Rally Late...Again - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Defeated by St. John's, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Edge Amerks for Eighth Straight Win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.