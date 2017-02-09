Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Erik Condra from Syracuse Crunch

February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Erik Condra from the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Condra, 30, has skated in 29 games with the Crunch this season, posting seven goals and 26 points to go along with 22 penalty minutes. He is currently on a three-game assist streak with the Crunch. The Trenton, Michigan native ranks third on Syracuse for assists and fifth for points.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has played in 11 games with the Lightning this season, recording four penalty minutes and seven shots on goal. Condra has appeared in 364 career NHL games, recording 39 goals and 98 points to go along with 172 penalty minutes. Last season, Condra's first with the Lightning, skated in 54 regular season games while registering six goals and 11 points. He also appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Bolts in 2016.

Condra was signed as a free agent by the Lightning on July 1, 2015.

Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter ( @SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram ( @syracusecrunch ) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

