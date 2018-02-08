Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Adam Erne from Syracuse Crunch

February 8, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Adam Erne from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Erne, 22, has skated in 41 games with the Crunch this season, posting 12 goals and 26 points to go along with 38 penalty minutes. He ranks tied for first on Syracuse with four power-play goals. Erne also ranks fourth on the Crunch for goals and seventh for points. The New Haven, Connecticut native has played in 150 career AHL games, recording 41 goals and 88 points to go along with 156 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound forward has appeared in 26 career NHL games, all with the Lightning last season, registering three goals and 11 penalty minutes. Erne made his NHL debut on January 3, 2017 against the Winnipeg Jets and scored his first career NHL goal on March 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Erne was originally drafted by the Lightning in the second round, 33rd overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2017-18 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.