Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Adam Erne from Syracuse Crunch

January 1, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Adam Erne from the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Erne, 6-foot-1, 214 pounds, has played in 31 games with the Crunch this season, recording eight goals and 18 points. He ranks fourth on the team for goals and fifth for points. Erne has played in 98 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, and registered 23 goals and 51 points.

The New Haven, Connecticut native was drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, 33rd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter ( @SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram ( @syracusecrunch ) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 1, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.