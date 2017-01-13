Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Erik Condra, Syracuse Crunch Sign David Pacan to PTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Erik Condra from the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have signed David Pacan to a professional tryout contract, Crunch general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Condra, 30, has skated in 24 games with the Crunch this season, posting seven goals and 23 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes. He has registered two goals and five points over his past four games with the Crunch. The Trenton, Michigan native ranks tied for third on Syracuse for points and assists (16).

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has played in eight games with the Lightning this season, recording two penalty minutes and seven shots on goal. Condra has appeared in 361 career NHL games, recording 39 goals and 98 points to go along with 172 penalty minutes. Last season was Condra's first with the Lightning, skating in 54 regular season games while registering six goals and 11 points. He also appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Bolts in 2016.

Condra was signed as a free agent by the Lightning on July 1, 2015.

Pacan, 25, has skated in 34 games with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL this season. He leads the team with 21 goals and is ranked second in total points with 36. Last season, he led the South Carolina Stingrays with 62 points (20g, 42a) in 69 contests.

The Ottawa, Ontario native has appeared in 287 career ECHL games with the Beast, Stingrays, Cincinnati Cyclones and Kalamazoo Wings collecting 235 points (79g, 156a). The 6-foot-3, 218-pound forward has also played in 20 AHL games with the Norfolk Admirals, Utica Comets and San Antonio Rampage earning one goal and two assists.

Pacan was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round, 177th overall, at the 2009 NHL draft.

