Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Erik Condra, Michael Bournival

January 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forwards Erik Condra and Michael Bournival from the Syracuse Crunch today, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Condra, 30, has skated in seven games with the Lightning this season, recording two penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has appeared in 360 career NHL games, registering 39 goals and 98 points to go along with 172 penalty minutes. He has skated in 23 games with the Crunch this season, posting seven goals and 23 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes. Condra native ranks third on Syracuse for points and tied for second for assists with 14.

The Trenton, Michigan native was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2015.

Bournival has played in nine games with the Lightning this season, registering a goal on 12 shots on goal. The Shawinigan, Quebec native made his Bolts debut on December 1 against the St. Louis Blues, logging 6:37 of time on ice. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound forward has skated in 98 career NHL games, tallying 11 goals and 20 points to go along with 24 penalty minutes. Bournival has appeared in 25 games with the Crunch this season, recording five goals and 13 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes.

The 24 year old was signed as a free agent by the Lightning on July 1, 2016.

Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.