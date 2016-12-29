Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Erik Condra and Yanni Gourde From Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forwards Erik Condra and Yanni Gourde from the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Condra, 30, has skated in 21 games with the Crunch this season, posting five goals and 19 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes. The Trenton, Michigan native ranks third on Syracuse for points and assists (14). Condra has skated in seven games with the Lightning this season, recording two penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has appeared in 360 career NHL games, registering 39 goals and 98 points to go along with 172 penalty minutes.

Gourde, 25, has played in 29 games with Syracuse this season, tallying 10 goals and 26 points to go along with 23 penalty minutes. He leads the Crunch for goals, points and shorthanded goals (two) and is second on the team for assists with 16. The Saint-Narcisse, Quebec native has skated in two career NHL games, both with the Bolts last season, registering one assist. Gourde made his NHL debut on December 15, 2015 at Toronto, recording his first career NHL point (assist) in the game.

