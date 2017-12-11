Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Cory Conacher

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Cory Conacher from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Conacher, 27, has skated in one game with the Lightning this season, posting one goal. He made his season debut with the Bolts last Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins and scored the Lightning's second goal of the game. The Burlington, Ontario native has appeared in 153 career NHL games with the Lightning, New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators, amassing 21 goals and 63 points. He played in 11 games with Tampa Bay in 2016-17 and scored one goal with three assists.

The 5-foot-8, 180 pound forward has appeared in 18 games with the Crunch this season, recording seven goals and 15 points, along with four power-play goals. He leads Syracuse for goals, points and power-play goals. Conacher has played in 240 career AHL games, notching 91 goals and 228 points, with a plus-23 rating. He has skated in 70 career Calder Cup Playoff games, including 22 last season, registering 12 goals and 28 points, helping the Crunch to the Calder Cup Finals.

Conacher was undrafted out of Canisius College and was originally signed as a free agent by Tampa Bay on July 5, 2011.

