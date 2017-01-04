Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Adam Wilcox, Reassign Kristers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Adam Wilcox from the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Additionally, the Lightning have reassigned forward Michael Bournival and goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis to the Crunch.

Wilcox, 24, has appeared in 20 games with the Crunch this season, compiling a record of 13-5-2 to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. The South St. Paul, Minnesota native has played in 49 career AHL games, all with Syracuse over the past three seasons, registering a record of 22-19-8. Prior to joining the Crunch, Wilcox played three seasons at the University of Minnesota, posting three 20-plus win seasons. He was a nominee for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in NCAA hockey for the 2014-15 season.

The 6-foot, 187-pound goaltender was originally drafted by the Lightning in the sixth round, 178th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.

Bournival, 24, has played in nine games with the Lightning this season, registering a goal and two penalty minutes. The Shawinigan, Quebec native scored his first goal as a Bolt on December 22 at AMALIE Arena against the St. Louis Blues. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound forward has appeared in 14 games with the Crunch this season, recording five goals and 13 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes.

Bournival was signed as a free agent by the Lightning on July 1, 2016.

Gudlevskis, 24, has appeared in 14 games with the Crunch this season, owning a record of 5-4-2 to go along with a 2.89 goals-against average and .884 save percentage. The Alzkraukle, Latvia native has played in 135 career AHL games, all with Syracuse over the past four seasons, posting a record of 64-41-14 to go along with a 2.79 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

Gudlevskis was originally drafted by the Bolts in the fifth round, 124th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

