Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Michael Bournival

February 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forwards Michael Bournival and Joel Vermin to the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Bournival has played in 17 games with the Lightning this season, registering a goal and two points on 21 shots on goal. The Shawinigan, Quebec native made his Bolts debut on December 1 against the St. Louis Blues, logging 6:37 of time on ice. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound forward has skated in 106 career NHL games, tallying 11 goals and 21 points to go along with 24 penalty minutes. Bournival has appeared in 25 games with the Crunch this season, recording five goals and 13 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes.

The 24 year old was signed as a free agent by the Lightning on July 1, 2016.

Vermin, 24, has skated in 11 games with the Lightning this season, recording three assists and a plus-3 rating. He has played in 17 career NHL games, all with the Bolts over the past two seasons, notching four assists and two penalty minutes. Vermin played in 27 games with the Crunch this season, collecting nine goals and 17 points to go along with eight penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11,192-pound forward ranks second on Syracuse with four power-play goals.

Vermin was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round, 186th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

