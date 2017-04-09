Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Joel Vermin, Michael Bournival To Syracuse

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forwards Joel Vermin and Michael Bournival to the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Vermin, 25, has played in 43 games with the Crunch this season, collecting 12 goals and 28 points to go along with 17 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11,192-pound forward ranks tied for fourth on Syracuse with four power-play goals. Vermin has appeared in 161 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past four seasons, collecting 34 goals and 83 points to go along with 39 penalty minutes.

The Bern, Switzerland native has also skated in 18 games with the Lightning this season, recording three assists and a plus-2 rating. Vermin has played in 24 career NHL games, all with the Bolts over the past two seasons, notching four assists and four penalty minutes.

Vermin was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round, 186th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

Bournival, 24, has appeared in 19 games with the Lightning this season, recording a pair of goals and three points to go along with two penalty minutes. The Shawinigan, Quebec native scored his second goal of the season in the Lightning's 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. He has skated in 108 career NHL games with the Canadiens and Lightning, tallying 12 goals and 22 points to go along with 24 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound forward has skated in 36 games with the Crunch this season, notching seven goals and 17 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes. Bournival has also recorded two shorthanded goals, ranking tied for second on Syracuse.

Bournival was signed as a free agent by the Lightning on July 1, 2016.

