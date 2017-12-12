Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jamie McBain to Syracuse Crunch

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Jamie McBain to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.
McBain, 29, has appeared in 21 games with the Crunch this season, posting three goals and 11 points to go along with 10 penalty minutes. The Edina, Minnesota native leads all Syracuse defensemen for assists (eight), points and plus/minus (+6) and his three goals on the season rank tied for first. McBain has skated in 171 career AHL games, recording 21 goals and 101 points to go along with 72 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman has skated in 348 career NHL games over eight seasons, registering 30 goals and 110 points to go along with 72 penalty minutes. He was recalled by the Lightning on Saturday but did not skate in the Bolts' 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. McBain has also appeared in four Stanley Cup Playoff games while with the Los Angeles Kings in 2016.
McBain was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, 33rd overall, at the 2006 NHL Draft.
