Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jamie McBain to Syracuse Crunch

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Jamie McBain to the Syracuse Crunch today, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

McBain, 29, has appeared in 21 games with the Crunch this season, posting three goals and 11 points to go along with 10 penalty minutes. The Edina, Minnesota native leads all Syracuse defensemen for assists (eight) and points and his three goals on the season rank second. McBain has skated in 171 career AHL games, recording 21 goals and 101 points to go along with 72 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenseman has skated in 348 career NHL games over eight seasons, registering 30 goals and 110 points to go along with 72 penalty minutes. McBain has also appeared in four Stanley Cup Playoff games while with the Los Angeles Kings in 2016.

McBain was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round, 33rd overall, at the 2006 NHL Draft.

