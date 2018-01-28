TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING REASSIGN GOALTENDER LOUIS DOMINGUE TO SYRACUSE CRUNCH

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Louis Domingue to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Domingue, 25, has appeared in nine NHL games this season with the Lightning and Arizona Coyotes, posting a 2-6-0 record. In two starts with the Lightning, Domingue has won both games. He made his Lightning debut on January 7 against the Detroit Red Wings, recording 34 saves in the Bolts' 5-2 victory. Domingue was acquired by the Lightning from Arizona on November 14, 2017 in exchange for goaltender Michael Leighton and forward Tye McGinn.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound has appeared in 13 games with the Crunch this season, posting a record of 9-4-0 to go along with a 2.39 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. Domingue has played in 84 career AHL games over five seasons with the Crunch, Springfield Falcons and Portland Pirates, registering a record of 36-34-3 to go along with a 2.97 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

Domingue was originally selected by the Coyotes in the fifth round, 138th overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

