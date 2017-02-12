Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forwards Erik Condra, Gabriel Dumont

February 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forwards Erik Condra and Gabriel Dumont to the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Condra, 30, has skated in 13 games with the Lightning this season, recording four penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has appeared in 366 career NHL games, registering 39 goals and 98 points to go along with 174 penalty minutes. He has skated in 29 games with the Crunch this season, posting seven goals and 26 points to go along with 22 penalty minutes. Condra ranks fourth on the team for assists with 19.

The Trenton, Michigan native was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2015.

Dumont, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, has skated 14 games with the Lightning this season, recording a goal and two points with 11 penalty minutes. He has skated in 32 career NHL games with Tampa Bay and the Montreal Canadiens, notching two goals and six points. Dumont has appeared in 19 games with the Crunch this season, recording five goals and 10 points with a plus-4 rating.

A native of Ville Degelis, Quebec, Dumont was signed as a free agent on July 1, 2016.

Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter ( @SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram ( @syracusecrunch ) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.