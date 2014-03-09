Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Yanni Gourde to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Yanni Gourde the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Gourde, 25, has played in 29 games with Syracuse this season, tallying 10 goals and 26 points to go along with 23 penalty minutes. He leads the Crunch for goals and shorthanded goals (two), as well as ranking second on the team for points and assists with 16.

The Saint-Narcisse, Quebec native has skated in two games with the Lightning this season. He has played in four career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay, recording one assist with a plus-1 rating.

Gourde was signed as a free agent on March 9, 2014.

