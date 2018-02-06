Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Michael Bournival to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Michael Bournival to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Bournival, 25, has skated in four games with the Lightning this season, recording five shots on goal. The 5-foot-11, 198-pound forward has played in 112 career NHL games over three seasons with the Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, notching 12 goals and 22 points to go along with 24 penalty minutes. Last season with the Bolts, Bournival collected two goals and three points.

The Shawinigan, Quebec native has appeared in 40 games with the Crunch this season, posting 13 goals and 27 points to go along with 40 penalty minutes. Bournival ranks tied for second on Syracuse for goals and is tied for fifth for points.

Bournival was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round, 71st overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2017-18 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

