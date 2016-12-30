Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Erik Condra to Syracuse Crunch

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Erik Condra to the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Condra, 30, has skated in 21 games with the Crunch this season, posting five goals and 19 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes. The Trenton, Michigan native ranks third on Syracuse for points and assists (14). Condra has skated in seven games with the Lightning this season, recording two penalty minutes. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has appeared in 360 career NHL games, registering 39 goals and 98 points to go along with 172 penalty minutes.

The 30 year old was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2015.

The 30 year old was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2015.

