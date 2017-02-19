Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Cory Conacher to Syracuse Crunch

February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Cory Conacher to the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Conacher, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, has played in seven games with the Lightning this season, recording a goal and two points. He has skated in 148 career NHL games with the Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders, amassing 20 goals and 60 points.

The Burlington, Ontario native has played in 41 games with Syracuse this season, recording 10 goals and 42 points, including four power play goals. Conacher leads the Crunch for points and assists. He has appeared in 207 career AHL games, notching 77 goals and 195 points.

Conacher was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on July 13, 2016.

Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter ( @SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram ( @syracusecrunch ) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.