Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Cory Conacher, Erik Condra, Tanner

December 26, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forwards Cory Conacher, Erik Condra and Tanner Richard to the Syracuse Crunch, Lightning vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Conacher, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, has played in seven games with the Lightning this season, recording a goal and an assist. He has played in 148 career NHL games with the Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders, registering 20 goals and 60 points.

The Burlington, Ontario native has skated in 18 games with the Crunch this season, notching four goals and 15 points. Conacher has played in 184 career AHL games, with 71 goals and 168 points.

Conacher was signed as a free agent on July 13, 2016. He also previously played for the Lightning during the 2012-13 season, but was traded to Ottawa.

Condra, 5-11, 188 pounds, has played in seven games with Tampa Bay this season. He made his season debut on November 23 against the Philadelphia Flyers. Condra has played in 360 career NHL games with Ottawa and the Lightning, amassing 39 goals and 98 points.

A native of Trenton, Michigan, Condra has appeared in 19 games with Syracuse this season, registering five goals and 18 points. He ranks third on the Crunch for points and assists.

Condra was signed as a free agent on July 1, 2015.

Richard, a 6-0, 192-pound forward, has played in three games with Tampa Bay this season, making his NHL debut on December 20 against the Detroit Red Wings. He played a career-high 16:07 on December 23 at the Washington Capitals.

The Markham, Ontario native has played in 22 games with the Crunch this season, in which he has posted seven goals and 17 points. Richard is tied for fourth on the team for points and tied for fifth for goals. He has played in 236 career regular season AHL games, all with Syracuse, and recorded 33 goals with 129 points.

Richard was drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round, 71st overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.

