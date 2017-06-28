Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Forward Cory Conacher to Two-Year deal

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Cory Conacher to a two-year contract today, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced. The deal is one-way during the first season and two-way during the second, paying $650,000 per season at the NHL level.

Conacher, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, skated in 11 games with the Lightning last season, recording a goal and four points. He also skated in 56 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, notching 17 goals and 60 points. Conacher ranked eighth in the AHL for assists and tied for eighth for points. He was tied for the team lead for points, second for assist and third for goals. Conacher played in 22 games in helping the Crunch to the Calder Cup Finals in 2017. He paced Syracuse with 12 goals, four power-play goals and 28 points during the postseason. Conacher also led the Calder Cup Playoffs for goals and points.

The Burlington, Ontario native has skated in 152 career NHL games with Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Buffalo and the New York Islanders since making his NHL debut in 2012, posting 20 goals and 62 points to go along with 88 penalty minutes.

The 27-year old has appeared in 222 career American Hockey League games, recording 84 goals and 213 points. In 2011-12, Conacher led the Lightning's then-top affiliate Norfolk Admirals to a Calder Cup Championship and was awarded the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's regular season MVP after registering 39 goals, 14 power-play goals and 80 points.

Conacher went undrafted out of Canisius College and originally signed as a free agent with the Bolts on March 3, 2012.

