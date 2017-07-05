Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Defenseman Jake Dotchin to Two-Year

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Jake Dotchin to a two-year, one-way contract worth an AAV of $812,500, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Dotchin, 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, made his NHL debut with the Lightning on January 21 at the Arizona Coyotes last season. He recorded 11 assists with a plus-10 rating in his first NHL campaign. Dotchin was second on the team for plus-minus (Kucherov, plus-13), and ranked fourth among Bolts blue-liners in average ice time with 18:25 per contest.

The Cambridge, Ontario native skated in 35 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League prior to joining the Lightning, recording four goals and 13 points. He returned to the Crunch for the post-season and played in 19 games in helping Syracuse to the Calder Cup Finals. He recorded six assists and was a plus-8 during the playoffs.

Dotchin has played in 157 career AHL contests, all with the Crunch since 2014, recording 11 goals and 44 points, including six power-play goals. He has played in 22 Calder Cup Playoff games, in 2017 and in 2015.

The 23-year-old was drafted by Tampa Bay in the sixth round, 161st overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft.

