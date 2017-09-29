Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Alexander Volkov to Syracuse Crunch

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Alexander Volkov to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today.

Volkov, 20, appeared in three preseason games for the Lightning, posting a pair of goals to go along with two penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward scored both goals last Sunday against the Florida Panthers, earning first star honors. He ranks tied for first on the Bolts for goals during the preseason.

The Moscow, Russia native skated in 16 games with SKA St. Petersburg in the MHL, the Russian Junior League, last season, posting six goals and 11 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward also appeared in 15 games with Neva St. Petersburg, scoring three goals and four penalty minutes. Volkov has played in 128 career games with SKA St. Petersburg over four seasons, registering 33 goals and 61 points to go along with 88 penalty minutes.

Volkov was selected by Tampa Bay in the second round, 48th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

