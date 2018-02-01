Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Goaltender Eddie Pasquale from Edmonton

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired goaltender Eddie Pasquale from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for future considerations, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced today. Additionally, the Syracuse Crunch have traded forward Ty Loney and goaltender Nick Riopel to the Bakersfield Condors for future considerations.

Pasquale, 27, has appeared in 16 games with the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League this season, compiling a record of 6-5-4 to go along with a 2.60 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. He leads the Condors for goals-against average and save percentage.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound goaltender has played in 211 career AHL games over seven seasons with the Condors, Grand Rapids Griffins, St. John's IceCaps and Chicago Wolves, posting a record of 100-83-10 to go along with a 2.60 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and 15 shutouts. Pasquale set a career high for wins with 23 while with the IceCaps during the 2011-12 season.

Pasquale was originally drafted by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round, 117th overall, at the 2009 NHL Draft.

