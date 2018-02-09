Take the Podium with Winter Olympics Ticket Deals

MOOSIC, PA - As the 2018 Winter Olympics begin in PyeongChang, South Korea, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are catching the spirit with several great ticket package offers. Between now and February 25, fans can purchase three package levels with great benefits added to honor the level of commitment befitting a gold, silver and bronze medalist.

With the purchase of the Gold Medal Package, fans would receive two bobblehead plans, each of which includes seven games and eight guaranteed bobbleheads. They would also get two SWB Baby Bomber hats and a choice of two fan experiences. The list of experiences to choose from includes a ceremonial first pitch at a 2018 RailRiders game, the chance to watch batting practice and the ability to watch post-game fireworks on the field. The Gold Medal Package is $250.00.

A Silver Medal Package includes two 10-Game plans with field reserved seats and the choice of two fan experiences listed about. The Silver Medal Package is $220.00. The Bronze Medal Package is $110.00 and includes two 5-Game plans with field reserved seats and one of the fan experiences listed above.

Additional prizes will be given away based on the United States medal count during the 2018 Winter Olympics. When the games conclude, the number of medals the United States wins in each category will determine the number of winners from each ticket plan level, which will be selected in a random drawing. For example, if the United States wins 12 gold medals, 12 lucky participants will win an additional prize. This reward applies to all three categories with the following prizes: RailRiders U.S.A. replica jerseys for the Gold Medal Package camouflage bucket hats for the Silver Medal Package and 2017 team posters for the Bronze Medal Package.

These packages are available online at swbrailriders.com or by calling the front office at (570) 969-BALL. Use the promotional code when purchasing online: USAGOLD for the Gold Medal Package, USASILVER for the Silver Medal Package and USABRONZE when purchasing the Bronze Medal Package.

This 2018 Winter Olympics offer is valid until February 23 when purchasing over the phone and until February 25 when buying online. The 2018 regular season begins at home on April 6 against the Syracuse Chiefs.

