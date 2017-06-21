Tacoma defetas Salt Lake

News Release

TACOMA, Wash. - An outstanding bullpen performance and three RBI from first baseman D.J. Peterson lifted the Tacoma Rainiers (37-33) to a 7-6 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (39-33) Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Peterson (2x4, 3 RBI), Second baseman Gordon Beckham (2x5, 2 RBI) and third baseman Danny Muno (2x3, RBI, BB) led the way for the Rainiers on offense as Tacoma captured its 23rd home victory of the season.

Tacoma starter right hander Chase De Jong tossed 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits while tallying one strikeout.

Salt Lake took an early 1-0 advantage in the top half of the first when Shane Robinson lifted a solo home run to left field.

The Rainiers rallied in bottom half of the first, scoring three runs on four hits to take the lead. Center fielder Leonys Martin singled, stole second and came around to score when Bechkam lined an RBI single back up the middle, tying the game at 1-1. Left fielder Boog Powell then singled to load the bases and Peterson singled to center, scoring two and giving Tacoma a 3-1 lead.

The Rainiers loaded the bases once again in the bottom of the second and designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach delivered a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring catcher Tuffy Gosewisch and extending the Tacoma lead to 4-1.

The Bees answered with a rally of their own in the top of the third, scoring three runs on three hits to tie the game at 4-4.

The Rainiers struck once again during the bottom of the fourth, tallying their second three-run inning of the game to retake the lead. Beckham managed his second RBI of the night with a single back up the middle to score shortstop Jean Segura from second and give Tacoma a 5-4 lead. Peterson then lofted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Beckham, and Muno slapped an RBI single to score Powell and give the Rainiers a 7-4 lead.

Rey Navarro homered in the top of the sixth and tallied an RBI on a groundout during the eighth, brining the Bees within one at 7-6.

Following De Jong's start, the Tacoma bullpen tossed 3.2 consecutive scoreless innings, a feat highlighted by right hander Ryne Harper's perfect 1.1 innings of relief and righty Emilio Pagan's third save of the year.

The Rainiers have an off-day Wednesday before traveling to Reno for a four-game series with the Aces beginning on Thursday. Right hander Andrew Moore (3-1, 3.19) will take the mound for the Rainiers and righty Braden Shipley (5-3, 4.78) will get the start for the Aces. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m

