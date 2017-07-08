Tacoma defeats Sacramento

News Release

TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma Rainiers (45-41) ignited a crucial two-run rally to take the lead during the top of the fifth in a 2-1 victory over the Sacramento River Cats (33-53) Friday night at Raley Field in Sacramento.

In his first start of the season, Tacoma right hander Jonathan Aro (3-0) allowed just one run on one hit over four innings while striking out seven and walking just two.

Center fielder Leonys Martin (3x5, RBI), left fielder Tyler O'Neill (2x4) and third baseman Danny Muno (2x3, R, BB) led the way for the Rainiers offense as they captured the first game of the series against the River Cats.

Sacramento mounted a two-out rally during the bottom half of the third to take the first lead of the night. Juniel Querecuto drew a walk to keep the inning alive and Orlando Calixte drilled an RBI double down the left field line, scoring Querecuto from first and moving the score to 1-0.

The Rainiers managed a two-run rally on three hits during the top of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead. After right fielder Zach Shank singled to lead off the frame, Muno launched a sky-high fly ball just beyond the infield that managed to find a spot in the grass. Shank advanced to third when an erroneous throw from Mac Williamson flew past Ali Castillo at second. Muno advanced to second on the error. With two runners in scoring position, catcher Steven Baron lifted a sacrifice fly to right to score Shank and tie the game at 1-1. Martin then notched an RBI single to right, scoring Muno from second and giving the Rainiers a 2-1 lead.

It was the bullpen that stole the show for Tacoma Friday night, tossing six scoreless innings and tallying five strikeouts while allowing just one hit in relief. Right hander Ryan Kelly (1-1) was credited with the victory and right hander Jean Machi (2-3) earned his tenth save of the season.

The Rainiers and River Cats return to action Saturday for a double-header. Righty Casey Lawrence (2-0, 3.52) will be on the mound for Tacoma and lefty Andrew Suarez (2-2, 4.01) will start for Sacramento in the first game - first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Neither team has announced a starter for the second game - first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

