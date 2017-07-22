Tacoma defeats Albuquerque

News Release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Two home runs apiece from Tyler O'Neill and Gordon Beckham highlighted an offensive showcase put on by the Tacoma Rainiers (48-50) in a 14-11 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (50-48) on Thursday afternoon at Isotopes Park.

O'Neill, serving as the designated hitter, led the Rainiers offense with five RBI coming off a 2-for-5, two home run performance. He finished the five-game series in Albuquerque with five home runs, and has now hit 13 long balls over his last 24 games played.

Tacoma also earned explosive offensive performances from Beckham (3x5, 2 R, 2 HR, 2B, 3 RBI, BB) and outfielder Boog Powell (4x5, 3 R, RBI, BB), while three more players checked in with multiple hits.

Overall, the Rainiers collected a season-high 14 runs on 18 hits while launching five home runs, the most recorded in a single game by Tacoma since the club blasted five dingers on August 27, 2015 against Nashville.

Albuquerque and Tacoma combined to score at least one run in each of the game's first seven half innings, with the first scoreless half frame coming in the bottom of the fourth. Heading into the fifth inning, the Rainiers held a 9-8 edge over the host Isotopes.

The 'Topes evened the score at 9-9 with a solo home run from Mike Tauchman in the bottom of the fifth before the Rainiers secured the lead for good with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth.

Beckham launched solo homers for Tacoma in the second and third innings, and was joined by first baseman Daniel Vogelbach with a solo shot of his own in the second. O'Neill hammered an opposite-field three-run home run in the second and capped his afternoon with a two-run shot to left center in the top of the ninth.

Rainiers starting pitcher Tyler Cloyd allowed a season-high seven runs on seven hits (one home run) while walking one and striking out two over 2.0 innings of work. He did not factor into the decision.

Flame-throwing right-hander Thyago Vieira made his Triple-A debut with Tacoma in the late innings, working 1.2 frames and allowing one run while striking out three.

Mark Lowe (3-4) was credited with the win after allowing just two runs on two hits over 3.0 innings of relief. He issued no walks and struck out three. Dan Altavilla was credited with his first career Triple-A save after working a scoreless ninth inning.

The Rainiers now return home to kick off a four-game series against the Sacramento River Cats beginning on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. PT. Tacoma right-hander Chase De Jong (3-4, 5.95) will get the start, while Sacramento has not yet named a starting pitcher.

