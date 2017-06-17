Tacoma blanks Salt Lake

News Release

TACOMA, Wash. - Starting pitcher Felix Hernandez's quality start lifted the Tacoma Rainiers (36-31) to a 2-0 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (37-32) Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Hernandez (2-0) was spectacular during his third rehab start of the season, spinning six scoreless innings and tallying eight strikeouts while allowing just four hits and no walks. He was credited with the victory.

Second baseman Zach Shank (2x4, 2B, RBI), catcher Tuffy Gosewisch (1x3, RBI) and center fielder Leonys Martin (1x4, R, 2B) led the way for the Tacoma offense as the Rainiers improved to 22-10 at home this season.

Back-to-back doubles from Martin and Shank gave the Rainiers an early 1-0 lead in the top half of the first.

Tacoma doubled its lead during the bottom of the fifth when Gosewisch singled to center, scoring third baseman Danny Muno and moving the score to 2-0.

The Rainiers bullpen complimented Hernandez's outing by tossing three scoreless innings to secure the victory Saturday night, as right hander Jean Machi (2-0) added his ninth save of the season.

The Rainiers and Bees return to action Sunday afternoon for game two of the four-game series. Right hander Troy Scribner (7-2, 5.12) is slated to take the mound for Salt Lake and Tacoma has yet to name a starter. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

