Tacoma beats down Reno

News Release

RENO, Nevada - The Tacoma Rainiers (38-34) put together their best offensive effort of the season to dismantle the Reno Aces (46-28) by a final score of 13-6 on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field.

The Rainiers offense collected 13 runs on 21 hits, both season-best marks, en route to evening the series at one game apiece. Left fielder Tyler O'Neill led the way, finishing the night 3-for-6 with two home runs, one double, and seven RBI. It was O'Neill's first multi-homer game of the season, while his seven RBI were the second most posted in a single game in his professional career.

First baseman D.J. Peterson (4x5, 3 R, RBI, BB) and catcher Steven Baron (4x5, R, RBI) both notched four-hit performances. Designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (3x6, 2 R, RBI), center fielder Leonys Martin (2x5, R), second baseman Gordon Beckham (2x5, R, 2B, RBI, BB), and right fielder Boog Powell (2x5, R, BB) rounded out Tacoma's multi-hit performances. Overall, 8-of-9 members of the Rainiers starting lineup notched a hit, while 7-of-9 logged two or more base knocks.

Oswaldo Arcia put the Aces out in front early, roping an RBI single into center that scored Christian Walker and gave Reno a 1-0 edge.

After a pair of scoreless frames, O'Neill clobbered a first-pitch fastball from Reno starter Aaron Laffey over the wall in left center field for a two run home run. O'Neill's seventh homer of the season put the Rainiers out in front, 2-1.

The Aces briefly retook the lead with four runs in the bottom of the fourth before the Rainiers erupted for seven runs in the top of the sixth, tying their best single-inning output of the season. Baron and Vogelbach both notched run-scoring singles to get the scoring started, and Beckham and O'Neill followed with doubles to rocket the Rainiers back out in front. Third baseman Zach Shank's sacrifice fly to center capped the big inning with the Rainiers leading the Aces, 9-5.

Tacoma wasn't done scoring, however, as Peterson and O'Neill would push across two more runs in the top of the seventh, extending the Rainiers edge to 11-5.

Reno scored one run in the bottom of the eighth but O'Neill responded in the top of the ninth with his second home run of the night, another two run bomb to left center that created the final score of 13-6.

Rainiers starting pitcher Casey Lawrence allowed five runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings of work - he walked four and struck out four, but did not factor into the decision. Jonathan Aro (2-0) worked 2.1 nearly-perfect innings of relief to earn the win, his second of the year.

Tacoma right-hander Christian Bergman (5-0, 2.17) returns to the Rainiers rotation as their series with the Aces continues on Saturday night. Reno will hand the ball to southpaw Anthony Banda (6-4, 4.96). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. PT.

