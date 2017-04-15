News Release

Tacoma 2 El Paso 1 - Friday

WP: Lowe (1-1)

LP: Hessler (0-1)

S: None

Time: 3:04 (1:03 delay)

Attn: 3,776

The El Paso Chihuahuas lost 2-1 to the Tacoma Rainiers Friday night on a missed pop up with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Rainiers had the bases loaded when Tyler O'Neill hit a high pop up between the pitcher's mound and home plate. There was a miscommunication between infielders and the ball fell as the winning run scored. Pitcher Keith Hessler was charged with an error. The Rainiers didn't have a hit in either of the innings that they scored.

El Paso's lone run came in the top of the second on Rafael Ortega's RBI double. Ortega reached base three times Friday, going 2-for-2 with a single, double and walk. The Chihuahuas had scoreless relief outings from Logan Bawcom and Andre Rienzo. There was a one hour and three minute weather delay in the third inning.

The temperature dropped to 40 degrees late in Friday's game. The Rainiers won three of the four games at Cheney Stadium.

Box Score: statelive,game_tab,game505585

Team Records: El Paso (4-5), Tacoma (4-4)

Next Game: Saturday, 7:35 pm at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso RHP Bryan Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00) vs. Reno RHP Frank Duncan (1-0, 1.50). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

TIM HAGERTY

MANAGER, BROADCAST & MEDIA RELATIONS

O: 915.242.2028 | C: 503.896.1273

E: thagerty@epchihuahuas.com

W: www.epchihuahuas.com

