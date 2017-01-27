January 27, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Portland Timbers 2
News Release
Portland Timbers - T2
T2 to face Real Monarchs SLC in 2017 home opener March 25 at Providence Park Jan 27th 2017, 22:00, by bcostello
PORTLAND, Ore. - T2 will play host to Real Monarchs SLC in the team's home opener of the 2017 USL season at Providence Park on Saturday, March 25, it was announced today as USL announced details for each club's home-opening match for the upcoming season.
T2's match against Real Monarchs SLC marks the second time the club has opened at home in three USL seasons, and the first time at Providence Park. T2 defeated Real Monarchs 3-1 in their inaugural-season home opener to kick off the 2015 USL season.
Season tickets, starting at $100, for T2 home matches are now on sale and available for purchase by calling (503) 553-5555.
The full 2017 USL regular-season schedule will be announced in the coming days as the league begins the countdown to the seventh season in its history. Home-opener kickoff times also will be announced at a later date.
