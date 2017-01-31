T2 Announce Schedule for 2017 USL Season
January 31, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - T2 will play host to Real Monarchs SLC in the team's home opener to kick off the 2017 USL season at Providence Park on Saturday, March 25, it was announced today as USL unveiled the full 32-game, 2017 regular-season schedule for T2.
After opening the season at home against Real Monarchs SLC, T2 begin a two-game road trip March 29 against Swope Park Rangers before traveling to take on Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC 2 on April 2.
T2 is scheduled to contest all 16 of their home matches at Providence Park during the 2017 regular season.
Season tickets, starting at $100 for the season-ticket package, are now on sale for T2 home matches by calling (503) 553-5555. Individual game tickets start at $10 and will go on sale at a later date.
Contesting an unbalanced, conference-based schedule, T2 will square off against Cascadia-rivals Whitecaps FC 2 and Seattle Sounders FC 2 three times each during the 2017 regular season. Portland will travel on the road to play S2 twice on April 2 and May 5, and will play host to Seattle on Aug. 19. Whitecaps FC 2 visit Portland for matches on April 16 and June 4, while T2 will travel to Vancouver to take on Whitecaps FC 2 on Sept. 30.
Portland's schedule also features three matches against expansion side Reno 1868 FC, including one match at home on June 24, before traveling for two road matches on July 22 and Sept. 23.
T2 play home matches on four different days of the week this season, including 12 weekend fixtures. In addition to playing seven Saturday home matches, T2 play host to two Friday, two Wednesday and five Sunday games.
Following the home regular-season finale on Sept. 27 against Phoenix Rising FC, Portland closes out the 2017 regular season with three consecutive games on the road against Whitecaps FC 2 on Sept. 30, LA Galaxy II on Oct. 7 and Phoenix on Oct. 14.
The 2017 USL season will also feature a number of nationally televised matches for the second year in a row. Specific network and start times for the national and locally televised matches will be announced in the coming weeks.
All T2 matches will be broadcast via a live web stream on www.timbers2.com .
Schedule Breakdown:
Home Dates by Day of the Week:
Wednesday (2), Friday (2), Saturday (7), Sunday (5)
Road Dates by Day of the Week:
Wednesday (3), Friday (1), Saturday (11), Sunday (1)
Home Dates by Month:
March (1), April (3), May (1), June (3), July (3), August (2), September (3)
Road Dates by Month:
March (1), April (2), May (3), June (1), July (2), August (3), September (2), October (2)
Western Conference Opponents Played Twice at Home:
Real Monarchs SLC, Whitecaps FC 2
Western Conference Opponents Played Once at Home:
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Los Angeles Galaxy II, OKC Energy FC, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Reno 1868 FC, Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, Sacramento Republic FC, San Antonio FC, Seattle Sounders FC 2, Swope Park Rangers, Tulsa Roughnecks FC
Western Conference Opponents Played Twice Away:
Seattle Sounders FC 2, Reno 1868 FC
Western Conference Opponents Played Once Away:
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, LA Galaxy II, OKC Energy FC, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Real Monarchs SLC, Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, Sacramento Republic FC, San Antonio FC, Swope Park Rangers, Tulsa Roughnecks FC, Whitecaps FC 2
2017 T2 Schedule (home matches in bold, CAPS)
Date
Opponent
Kickoff (PT)
Saturday, March 25
REAL MONARCHS SLC
TBD
Wednesday, March 29
@Swope Park Rangers
TBD
Sunday, April 2
@Seattle Sounders FC 2
TBD
Saturday, April 8
ORANGE COUNTY SC
TBD
Sunday, April 16
WHITECAPS FC 2
TBD
Saturday, April 22
@Sacramento Republic FC
TBD
Friday, April 28
SAN ANTONIO FC
TBD
Friday, May 5
@Seattle Sounders FC 2
TBD
Wednesday, May 10
COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC
TBD
Wednesday, May 24
@OKC Energy FC
TBD
Saturday, May 27
@Tulsa Roughnecks FC
TBD
Sunday, June 4
WHITECAPS FC 2
TBD
Saturday, June 10
@Real Monarchs SLC
TBD
Friday, June 16
OKC ENERGY FC
TBD
Saturday, June 24
RENO 1868 FC
TBD
Saturday, July 1
@Orange County SC
TBD
Sunday, July 9
LA GALAXY II
TBD
Sunday, July 16
SWOPE PARK RANGERS
TBD
Saturday, July 22
@Reno 1868 FC
TBD
Saturday, July 29
RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC TOROS
TBD
Saturday, Aug. 5
@Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
TBD
Saturday, Aug. 12
SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC
TBD
Saturday, Aug. 19
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 2
TBD
Saturday, Aug. 26
@San Antonio FC
TBD
Wednesday, Aug. 30
@Rio Grande Valley FC Toros
TBD
Sunday, Sept. 3
TULSA ROUGHNECKS FC
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 9
REAL MONARCHS SLC
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 23
@Reno 1868 FC
TBD
Wednesday, Sept. 27
PHOENIX RISING FC
TBD
Saturday, Sept. 30
@Whitecaps FC 2
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 7
@LA Galaxy II
TBD
Saturday, Oct. 14
@Phoenix Rising FC
TBD
