T2 Announce Schedule for 2017 USL Season

PORTLAND, Ore. - T2 will play host to Real Monarchs SLC in the team's home opener to kick off the 2017 USL season at Providence Park on Saturday, March 25, it was announced today as USL unveiled the full 32-game, 2017 regular-season schedule for T2.

After opening the season at home against Real Monarchs SLC, T2 begin a two-game road trip March 29 against Swope Park Rangers before traveling to take on Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC 2 on April 2.

T2 is scheduled to contest all 16 of their home matches at Providence Park during the 2017 regular season.

Season tickets, starting at $100 for the season-ticket package, are now on sale for T2 home matches by calling (503) 553-5555. Individual game tickets start at $10 and will go on sale at a later date.

Contesting an unbalanced, conference-based schedule, T2 will square off against Cascadia-rivals Whitecaps FC 2 and Seattle Sounders FC 2 three times each during the 2017 regular season. Portland will travel on the road to play S2 twice on April 2 and May 5, and will play host to Seattle on Aug. 19. Whitecaps FC 2 visit Portland for matches on April 16 and June 4, while T2 will travel to Vancouver to take on Whitecaps FC 2 on Sept. 30.

Portland's schedule also features three matches against expansion side Reno 1868 FC, including one match at home on June 24, before traveling for two road matches on July 22 and Sept. 23.

T2 play home matches on four different days of the week this season, including 12 weekend fixtures. In addition to playing seven Saturday home matches, T2 play host to two Friday, two Wednesday and five Sunday games.

Following the home regular-season finale on Sept. 27 against Phoenix Rising FC, Portland closes out the 2017 regular season with three consecutive games on the road against Whitecaps FC 2 on Sept. 30, LA Galaxy II on Oct. 7 and Phoenix on Oct. 14.

The 2017 USL season will also feature a number of nationally televised matches for the second year in a row. Specific network and start times for the national and locally televised matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

All T2 matches will be broadcast via a live web stream on www.timbers2.com .

Schedule Breakdown:

Home Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (2), Friday (2), Saturday (7), Sunday (5)

Road Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (3), Friday (1), Saturday (11), Sunday (1)

Home Dates by Month:

March (1), April (3), May (1), June (3), July (3), August (2), September (3)

Road Dates by Month:

March (1), April (2), May (3), June (1), July (2), August (3), September (2), October (2)

Western Conference Opponents Played Twice at Home:

Real Monarchs SLC, Whitecaps FC 2

Western Conference Opponents Played Once at Home:

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, Los Angeles Galaxy II, OKC Energy FC, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Reno 1868 FC, Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, Sacramento Republic FC, San Antonio FC, Seattle Sounders FC 2, Swope Park Rangers, Tulsa Roughnecks FC

Western Conference Opponents Played Twice Away:

Seattle Sounders FC 2, Reno 1868 FC

Western Conference Opponents Played Once Away:

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, LA Galaxy II, OKC Energy FC, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Real Monarchs SLC, Rio Grande Valley FC Toros, Sacramento Republic FC, San Antonio FC, Swope Park Rangers, Tulsa Roughnecks FC, Whitecaps FC 2

2017 T2 Schedule (home matches in bold, CAPS)

Date

Opponent

Kickoff (PT)

Saturday, March 25

REAL MONARCHS SLC

TBD

Wednesday, March 29

@Swope Park Rangers

TBD

Sunday, April 2

@Seattle Sounders FC 2

TBD

Saturday, April 8

ORANGE COUNTY SC

TBD

Sunday, April 16

WHITECAPS FC 2

TBD

Saturday, April 22

@Sacramento Republic FC

TBD

Friday, April 28

SAN ANTONIO FC

TBD

Friday, May 5

@Seattle Sounders FC 2

TBD

Wednesday, May 10

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

TBD

Wednesday, May 24

@OKC Energy FC

TBD

Saturday, May 27

@Tulsa Roughnecks FC

TBD

Sunday, June 4

WHITECAPS FC 2

TBD

Saturday, June 10

@Real Monarchs SLC

TBD

Friday, June 16

OKC ENERGY FC

TBD

Saturday, June 24

RENO 1868 FC

TBD

Saturday, July 1

@Orange County SC

TBD

Sunday, July 9

LA GALAXY II

TBD

Sunday, July 16

SWOPE PARK RANGERS

TBD

Saturday, July 22

@Reno 1868 FC

TBD

Saturday, July 29

RIO GRANDE VALLEY FC TOROS

TBD

Saturday, Aug. 5

@Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

TBD

Saturday, Aug. 12

SACRAMENTO REPUBLIC FC

TBD

Saturday, Aug. 19

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC 2

TBD

Saturday, Aug. 26

@San Antonio FC

TBD

Wednesday, Aug. 30

@Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

TBD

Sunday, Sept. 3

TULSA ROUGHNECKS FC

TBD

Saturday, Sept. 9

REAL MONARCHS SLC

TBD

Saturday, Sept. 23

@Reno 1868 FC

TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 27

PHOENIX RISING FC

TBD

Saturday, Sept. 30

@Whitecaps FC 2

TBD

Saturday, Oct. 7

@LA Galaxy II

TBD

Saturday, Oct. 14

@Phoenix Rising FC

TBD

